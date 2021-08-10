First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 545,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 613,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37.

