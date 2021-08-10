First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

HYLS opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52.

