Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $16.70. Fisker shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 274,200 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

