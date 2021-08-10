FLEX LNG (FLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $739.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

