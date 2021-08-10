FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $13.89

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.24. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $723.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

