FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $222,772.20 and $539.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00849865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00148882 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

