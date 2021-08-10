Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

FLNT stock remained flat at $$2.49 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,223. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Fluent alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.