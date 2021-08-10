Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.43. 78,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

