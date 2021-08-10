Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 903 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 479,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $476.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

