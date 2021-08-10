FortKnoxster Tops One Day Trading Volume of $376,673.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $376,673.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

