Fragasso Group Inc. Has $45.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.29. 123,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,241. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $407.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.