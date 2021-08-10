Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

NYSE:V traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,871. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

