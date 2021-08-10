Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

FELE stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 128,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $935,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

