Franklin Myers Acquires 5,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.78. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $9,623,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 526,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.