Franklin Myers Acquires 5,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.78. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $9,623,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 526,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
