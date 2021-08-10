Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $261.24 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $261.24 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00161880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.26 or 1.00203729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00818707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 260,193,760 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

