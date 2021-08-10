Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.28 ($56.80).

FRE opened at €44.90 ($52.82) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a fifty day moving average of €44.74.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

