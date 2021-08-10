Fruth Investment Management Has $5.86 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 241,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $188.71. 92,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.47 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

