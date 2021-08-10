Fruth Investment Management Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE:DD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. 45,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,299. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

