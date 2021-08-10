Fruth Investment Management Sells 375 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 2.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.56. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.29. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

