FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.15. 7,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

