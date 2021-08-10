Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 193.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. 857,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $501.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,559,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.