Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $14.02. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 16,017 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $611,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $5,248,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

