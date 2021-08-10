Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $78.56 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $78.56 million and approximately $800,281.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,660.25 or 1.00096686 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00030939 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006634 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00068545 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013424 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003330 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
