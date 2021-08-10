Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.61

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $600,421.34 and $290,785.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00153459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00146969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,545.47 or 0.99845063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.92 or 0.00819699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,747,597 coins and its circulating supply is 983,068 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

