Fundamentun LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.72. The firm has a market cap of $352.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

