Fundamentun LLC Acquires 2,444 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $154.78. 68,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.