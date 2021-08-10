Fundamentun LLC Buys 8,908 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 183,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $228.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

