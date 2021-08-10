Fundamentun LLC Has $11.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.66. 142,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

