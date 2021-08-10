Fundamentun LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.53. The stock had a trading volume of 130,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $460.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

