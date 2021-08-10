Fundamentun LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.68. 121,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

