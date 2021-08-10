Fundamentun LLC Purchases 2,913 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 427,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972,732. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

