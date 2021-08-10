FunFair Hits Market Cap of $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.