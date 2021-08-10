Furucombo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $451,624.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.92 million and $451,624.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00160397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00148963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,404.84 or 0.99739109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00828180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

