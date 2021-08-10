Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Cap Hits $3.92 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $278,240.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00162991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,627.34 or 0.99822493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00827601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.