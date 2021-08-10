FuzeX (FXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $809.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 25% against the dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $418,768.94 and approximately $809.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00851697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041341 BTC.

About FuzeX

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

