FY2022 EPS Estimates for Astronics Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astronics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ATRO stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 933,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 808,015 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 678,300 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 148,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 939.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

