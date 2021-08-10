FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Amcor plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Amcor stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 708.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

