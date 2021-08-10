Fyooz Price Hits $0.24 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $132,144.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00863123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00108846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157927 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

