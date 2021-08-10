Gala (GALA) Market Cap Reaches $144.34 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Gala has a market cap of $144.34 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00861065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00156898 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

