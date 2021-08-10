GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and $1.25 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00358271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,034,422 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.