GamyFi Platform Achieves Market Cap of $658,260.29 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $658,260.29 and approximately $389,638.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00147193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.83 or 1.00001590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00816416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 725,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

