Gas Price Reaches $9.02 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Gas has a market cap of $91.37 million and $39.44 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $9.02 or 0.00019873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

