Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

GTES stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $169,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

