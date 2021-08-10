Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 98,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 756,724 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.03.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $487,905.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,789.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,698,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,540,281. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.