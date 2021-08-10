GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.69. GCM Grosvenor shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,365 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.04.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

