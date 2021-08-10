GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $85,813.93

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $85,813.93 and approximately $19.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00358271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.