GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $$44.28 during trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
