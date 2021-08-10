GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $$44.28 during trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

