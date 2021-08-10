GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.29.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$56.62. 28,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.