Geeq Price Hits $0.69 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $539,720.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00868474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00109100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00154650 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

