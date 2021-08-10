General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.